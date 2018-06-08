Democratic donors push Mark Warner to enter 2020 race as moderate alternative to Warren, Sanders

Some Democratic party's biggest financiers are pushing Virginia Senator Mark Warner to run for president in 2020, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

These private conversations have been on since the start of 2018 but the Virginia lawmaker has declined to commit to making a run for the White House, those sources say.

According to one source with knowledge of his thinking, Warner has made it clear that he doesn't feel the "fire in his belly to run at this point."

But the effort to get the Democrat into the 2020 race is a signal that some of the party's most powerful donors are looking for a moderate politician as an alternative more left leaning potential candidates such as Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-MA and Bernie Sanders, D-VT.

"Even the mention of someone like Warner is the sign of the Clinton era Democrats trying to push the Sanders-Warren wing out the door to avoid a battle in 2020 and to get a nominee that everyone will rally behind. It may work or it may not. It's too early to tell," Democratic political strategist Hank Sheinkopf told CNBC.

A spokeswoman for Warner declined to comment.