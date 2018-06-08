Some Brexit ministers are not acting in good faith, UK lawmaker warns

Brexit negotiations have been dragging for months because the British government is not focused on what really matters, a U.K. lawmaker told CNBC on Friday.

The process that will take the U.K. out of the European Union (EU) remains far from complete. The U.K. has still not outlined in precise terms how it intends to interact with the EU in the future — making issues such as the future of the Irish border undetermined.

As negotiations roll along, the final Brexit deal is becoming increasingly difficult to approve in the different European parliaments as the U.K.'s due departure next March gets closer.

"There's been too much emphasis on the day-to-day tittle-tattle and not enough on what the long-term relationship is going to be… the issue which we really need to focus," Lord Michael Hastings Jay, an EU Select Committee member at the House of Lords, told CNBC's "Street Signs."

When asked if the entire U.K. government was acting in good faith, he said: "No… I think some of them are, but not all of them. I think the prime minister is."

The most recent spat within Theresa May's government involved a proposal to find a temporary solution for the Irish border. After intense discussions, the U.K. government published its position on the issue Thursday, but analysts have said the EU is unlikely to accept it.

"The proposal has been reluctantly accepted by pro-Brexit members of the government, partly because of the inclusion of a vaguely-worded time-limit to the arrangement," Danielle Haralambous, U.K. analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) told CNBC via email. "The big question now is whether it will be acceptable to the EU at the forthcoming summit."