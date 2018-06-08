Sudden deaths like those of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain can devastate family finances

The shocking deaths of iconic fashion designer Kate Spade, 55, and gifted chef and storyteller Anthony Bourdain, 61, are spurring important discussions about mental health.

They are also a chilling reminder that a sudden death can affect any family.

A number of the leading causes of death in the United States are events that could happen without warning. Heart disease, accidents, stroke and suicide are among the top ten leading causes of death across the country, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Regardless of the cause, an unexpected death has an enormous impact on a family mentally, emotionally and physically. It can also affect family finances, depending on the amount of planning the deceased had in place.