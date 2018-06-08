With Trump tension at G-7, there could start to be collateral damage: Former State Dept. official

'The U.S. looks like a rogue state,' professor says 4 Hours Ago | 02:29

President Donald Trump's call for Russia to be invited back to the meetings of global economic powers "basically erodes or implodes" the values-based order of the G-7 summit, former U.S. State Department official Heather Conley told CNBC on Friday.

Earlier in the day, as the president prepared to leave for the summit in Quebec City, he said, "They threw Russia out. They should let Russia come back in, because we should have Russia at the negotiating table."

Conley, director of the Europe program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, called the G-7 the "easiest" summit of world leaders because it is a "community of values-based like-minded countries."

"That's why Russia was ejected. You don't illegally annex, invade other territories," she told "Power Lunch."

Moscow was pushed out of the group of then G-8 nations after its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Joel Trachtman, a professor of international law at Tufts University's The Fletcher School, agrees.

He thinks Trump is giving Russian President Vladimir Putin what he wants in terms of trying to break up the G-7 "family."

While the U.S. has been the leader of the group, which also includes Canada, Japan, Britain, Italy, Germany and France, it "looks more like G-6 plus the United States as kind of a rogue state," Trachtman told "Power Lunch."

"It's a dysfunctional family, and it's good for Putin and bad for the United States and for the West."

On top of that there are tensions on the recent tariffs imposed by the U.S. on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico.