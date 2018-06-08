Do you use the same password for multiple accounts? Have you ever lost a phone or laptop? Do you skip installing malware or antivirus software?

If you do, you have poor "cyber hygiene" — the steps you should take to maintain device health and improve online security. It also could make you a target for a cyber attack.

Most Americans do not have safe cyber habits, which includes monitoring bank and credit card statements, updating online account passwords and watching carefully for email phishing attempts.

Fewer than 1 in 4 Americans routinely practice factors that increase online security, according to a report from Webroot, a cybersecurity company, and Ponemon Research.

The company asked 4,290 respondents across the country about their online habits and ranked each state according to a cyber hygiene index. Of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., only six had good cyber hygiene scores. More than half of the states were classified as risky.