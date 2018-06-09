Trump says trade should be 'tariff free' between G-7 nations

U.S. President Donald Trump said at a summit in Canada on Saturday that trade between the G-7 nations should be free of tariffs and other barriers.



"No tariffs, no barriers, that's the way it should be — and no subsidies," the president said at a press conference, before taking questions.



The president, however, did not elaborate on how or whether the United States would reduce its tariff barriers. Instead, he pointed to Canadian duties on U.S. dairy.



"We don't want to pay anything — why should we pay?" Trump said. "Ultimately, that's what you want. You want a tariff free, no barriers and you want no subsidies."

Trump's statements come amid historic tensions over trade between the United States and the other G-7 nations, which include America's closest allies — the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, Germany, France and Japan.



The president has imposed steel and aluminium tariffs on every other member of the G-7, citing national security concerns. The move has sparked outrage among U.S. allies and risks isolating the United States at the summit.

During Saturday's press conference, Trump again railed against what he considers unfair trade practices, saying the United States has been taken advantage of for decades.



"We want and expect other nations to provide fair market access to American exports," Trump said.



French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday had threatened to exclude the United States from the communique that is traditionally issued by the G-7 nations at the end of their summit.

Trump, hours after Macron's statement, lashed out at the French President and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over trade, accusing them of levying "massive tariffs" and "non-monetary barriers."