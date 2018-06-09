    ×

    Politics

    US signs G-7 declaration calling for tariff reductions after tense summit with allies

    • There had been widespread speculation that the G-7 nations would not issue a joint communique that included the United States.
    • During a press conference earlier in the day, Trump threatened to stop trading with countries that do not reduce barriers to American exports.
    • Trump left the summit early to fly to Singapore, where he is set to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
    Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (R) speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 official welcome at Le Manoir Richelieu on day one of the G7 meeting on June 8, 2018 in Quebec City, Canada.
    Leon Neal | Getty Images
    Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau (R) speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 official welcome at Le Manoir Richelieu on day one of the G7 meeting on June 8, 2018 in Quebec City, Canada.

    The United States on Saturday signed a G-7 declaration calling for a reduction of tariffs and other barriers to trade, though President Donald Trump continued to lash out at traditionally close allies for allegedly treating the U.S. unfairly on trade.

    "We strive to reduce tariff barriers, non-tariff barriers and subsidies," the G-7 nations said in their joint communique issued at the conclusion of the two-day summit in Canada.

    Earlier in the day, Trump had said there should be "tariff free" trade between the G-7 nations, though he did not elaborate on how or whether the US would reduce barriers. Instead, he focused on the need for other countries to reduce their barriers against the United States, such as Canadian duties on U.S. dairy.

    During a press conference, Trump threatened to stop trading with countries that do not reduce barriers to American exports.

    "We're talking to all countries, and it's going to stop, or we'll stop trading with them. And that's a very profitable answer if we have to do it," Trump said. "We're like the piggy bank that everybody's robbing, and that ends."

    After the conclusion of the summit, Trump said the United States has "put up with trade abuse for many decades -- and that is long enough." He predicted that "fair and reciprocal trade will happen."

    Trump left the summit early to fly to Singapore, where he is set to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.


    Tensions still running high

    There had been widespread speculation that the G-7 nations would not issue a joint communique that included the United States due to deep differences between Trump administration and close American allies on trade.

    The Trump administration imposed aluminum and steel tariffs on the other G-7 members — the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Canada and Japan — ratcheting up tensions between the U.S. and its allies in the run-up to the summit.

    Tensions threatened to boil over when French President Emmanuel Macron, on the day before the start of summit, said the other 6 countries might sign a joint statement without the U.S.

    Though the G-7 managed to reach an agreement basic principles regarding trade, relations between with the United States and the other members, particularly Canada, remained strained.

    During a press conference after the summit, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flatly rejected a proposal by the White House to insert a sunset clause in a re-negotiated North American Free Trade Agreement.

    "We will not...sign a trade deal that expires every 5 years — that is not a trade deal," Trudeau said.

    Trump has repeatedly threatened to pull out of NAFTA if the agreement is not renegotiated in way that he views as more favorable for U.S. companies and workers.