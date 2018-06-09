US signs G-7 declaration calling for tariff reductions after tense summit with allies

The United States on Saturday signed a G-7 declaration calling for a reduction of tariffs and other barriers to trade, though President Donald Trump continued to lash out at traditionally close allies for allegedly treating the U.S. unfairly on trade.



"We strive to reduce tariff barriers, non-tariff barriers and subsidies," the G-7 nations said in their joint communique issued at the conclusion of the two-day summit in Canada.



Earlier in the day, Trump had said there should be "tariff free" trade between the G-7 nations, though he did not elaborate on how or whether the US would reduce barriers. Instead, he focused on the need for other countries to reduce their barriers against the United States, such as Canadian duties on U.S. dairy.



During a press conference, Trump threatened to stop trading with countries that do not reduce barriers to American exports.

"We're talking to all countries, and it's going to stop, or we'll stop trading with them. And that's a very profitable answer if we have to do it," Trump said. "We're like the piggy bank that everybody's robbing, and that ends."



After the conclusion of the summit, Trump said the United States has "put up with trade abuse for many decades -- and that is long enough." He predicted that "fair and reciprocal trade will happen."



Trump left the summit early to fly to Singapore, where he is set to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.