Uber and Lyft each want to be the all-encompassing transportation platform of the future, shepherding people around the world through whatever means is best suited — and the ride-hailing firms are getting close.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told CNBC last week the company wanted to be "the A-to-B platform for transportation."

Khosrowshahi said he wants to serve customers, "whether it's taking a car, whether it's taking a pooled car, whether it's taking a bike, whether you should walk or even now we want to build out the capability for you to take a bus or subway."

Lyft co-founder John Zimmer shares the ambition, telling The Atlantic this week that his company's vision "is to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation" — automobile or otherwise.

Here's a rundown of each company's offering, from last-mile eco-friendly options to flexible and high-end services: