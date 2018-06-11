Trump tells Kim 'we'll have tremendous success together'

From that expanded meeting, with delegation members on opposing sides of the table, Trump delivered another message to Kim.

"Mr. Chairman, it's a great honor to be with you, and I know we'll have tremendous success together and we'll solve a big problem — a big dilemma — that until this point has been unable to be solved, and working together we'll get it taken care of," Trump said before reaching for another handshake with his North Korean counterpart.

After hearing Kim's response, Trump added: "We will solve it, we will be successful, and I look forward to working on it with you. It will be done."

It was the first time that sitting leaders of both countries had met, and it came after years of bluster and threats from Pyongyang that have raised concerns about the rogue regime launching a nuclear strike.

Of note, many experts have said that any recent U.S. leader could have met with his North Korean counterpart, if he wanted, because the rogue regime sought the legitimization of such an event.

Trump is giving Kim's regime that photo op, but the U.S. team has also said it is resolute in its goal for Tuesday's summit: North Korea's total and verifiable denuclearization.

American officials have dangled the relief of stringent international sanctions or even economic aid if the hermit regime were to acquiesce. Beyond those benefits, North Korea is understood to want guarantees about the future of its autocratic regime and the security of its borders.

Washington is hoping the bilateral discussions will be the first of many with Kim's government, eventually leading to the country surrendering its nuclear capabilities. That weapons program has become a threat to neighbors such as Seoul and Tokyo — and even for the U.S. mainland.

For decades, Pyongyang has sought to depict the world's largest economy as an imperialist aggressor for its role in the Korean War while simultaneously blaming Washington for North Korea's dire economic situation that's been exacerbated by international sanctions.

The isolated country has long said it's justified in seeking nukes in light of the "extreme and direct nuclear threat" from the U.S., which it accuses of pushing for regime change.