Elon Musk hosts a Boring flamethrower party

Elon Musk handed out the first of the Boring Company's signature flamethrowers at a party in Hawthorne, California, over the weekend.

Lucky purchasers of the Boring-branded flamethrower — officially deemed "Not-a-Flamethrower" for legal reasons, according to the CEO — were invited to pick up their orders and test the devices Saturday.

Attendees roasted marshmallows, from a safe distance, and posed for photos in front of an appropriately charred backdrop.

The gadgets are an encore to the company's signature hats — and a little closer to blow torches. The company sold 20,000 units — or $10 million worth — in just five days.

"Flamethrower obv best way to light your fireplace/BBQ. No more need to use a dainty "match" to ignite! If no wood, just drop your flamethrower in fire place! It will generate way more warmth than a quaint pile of logs," Musk tweeted during the event.

Musk said last month the transportation company is nearing completion of its first underground tunnel, aimed at easing traffic congestion. The company, which is involved in a Hyperloop project, has expanded with other branded merchandise, including teasing Boring Candy bars. The products are used to help fund the company's transportation projects.

Boring will host another pickup party for the flamethrowers, according to a tweet, but the location isn't set.