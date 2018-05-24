Elon Musk has a history of wild ideas — some of them have worked out

Elon Musk may or may not be launching a "Yelp for Journalists" — according to a Wednesday Twitter tirade from the serial tech entrepreneur.

The journalism review site, potentially named Pravda after the former Soviet Union propaganda newspaper, is the latest in Musk's long history of wild ideas.

He's teased a food and beverage venture, sold out branded flamethrowers and he challenged himself to build a battery of record size in under 100 days.

There's something to be said for the constant hype and media distraction of it all, particularly while one of Musk's main ventures continues to struggle. Tesla has suffered from ongoing Model 3 delays, painful stock dips and reports of inadequate working conditions in its factories.

But Musk — who has already made his name with PayPal, SpaceX, SolarCity and newspaper publishing software Zip2 — continues to propose new projects. Here are some of the strangest ideas, and some of the most successful: