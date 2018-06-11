Goldman: Borrowing is getting out of control so hide out in strong balance sheet stocks like Nvidia, Home Depot

Companies with healthy balance sheets like Home Depot and Nvidia are investors' best bet as the rest of corporate America loads on debt to unsafe levels even as the Federal Reserve continues hike rates, according to Goldman Sachs.

"Strong balance sheet stocks have historically outperformed weak balance sheet stocks during environments of rising leverage," wrote David Kostin, the investment bank's chief U.S. equity strategist. "We expect financial conditions will continue to tighten from record easy levels. ... We have recommended investors own strong balance sheet stocks given the backdrop of record corporate leverage and Fed tightening."