IHOP isn't changing its name. It's just promoting its new line of burgers

IHOP to change name to IHOB and add burgers to the menu 1 Hour Ago | 00:52

IHOP created quite a stir last week when it told Twitter users that it would be changing the last letter of its acronym from a "P" to a "b," teasing major changes for the brand.

However, the company won't be IHOb for long. On Monday, the company announced that the name change was just a promotion for its new line of burgers.

In an effort to rebrand its restaurants and lure in diners after the breakfast rush, IHOP is adding seven new burgers to its menu.

"Everyone knows that IHOP makes world-famous pancakes so we felt like the best way to convince them that we are as serious about our new line of Ultimate Steakburgers as we are about our pancakes, was to change our name to IHOb," Brad Haley, chief marketing officer of IHOP Restaurants, said in a statement.