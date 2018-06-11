TwoDictators lights up Twitter after Fox News host accidentally uses term for Trump and Kim

The hashtag #TwoDictators erupted on Twitter after Fox News host Abby Huntsman on Sunday mistakenly used the term to describe President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The "Fox and Friends" presenter apologized to viewers after referring to the leaders as "two dictators" ahead of their historic meeting in Singapore Tuesday.

Speaking on "Fox and Friends Weekend," Huntsman mistakenly suggested to former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci that the upcoming summit would be a historic moment for two autocratic powers.

"Regardless of what happens in that meeting, between the two dictators, what were are seeing right now, this is history," Huntsman said.

The slip-up appeared to go unnoticed by Scaramucci, who responded "yeah" and went on to describe Trump as a "disruptive risk-taker."

"[Trump] is a disruptive risk-taker, he's willing to break the usual bonds ... because he knows that if he goes to a meeting like this, he increases the chance of peace and prosperity," said Scaramucci.

Huntsman, who is the daughter of U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr., later apologized on the show.

"I do want to point out that earlier, as you know sometimes on live TV sometimes you don't always say things perfectly," said Huntsman. "I called both President Trump and Kim Jong Un a dictator. I did not mean that, my mistake, so I apologize for that."

However, netizens quickly picked up on the gaffe, spawning a stream of memes and prompting the hashtag #TwoDictators to trend on Twitter.

Trump, a regular proponent of Fox News, had not responded to the error at the time of publishing.

Trump is due to meet with Kim on Singapore's Sentosa Island Tuesday to push for a denuclearization plan for North Korea.

It will be the first-ever meeting between sitting U.S. and North Korean leaders.