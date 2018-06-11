Everything you need to know about Tuesday's US-North Korea summit

The first-ever meeting between sitting U.S. and North Korean leaders is set to happen in Singapore with potentially major consequences for Asia and the international community.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, who arrived separately to the Southeast Asian city-state on Sunday, are due to meet face-to-face Tuesday morning at the Capella Hotel, a luxury hotel located on the resort island of Sentosa.

Washington is hoping the bilateral discussions will be the first of many with Kim's government, eventually culminating with the country surrendering its nuclear capabilities. That weapons program has become a threat to neighbors such as Seoul and Tokyo — and potentially even for the U.S. mainland.

For decades, Pyongyang has sought to depict the world's largest economy as an imperialist aggressor for its role in the Korean War while simultaneously blaming Washington for the dire economic situation that's been exacerbated by international sanctions.

The isolated country has long said it's justified in seeking nukes in light of the "extreme and direct nuclear threat" from the U.S., which it accuses of pushing for regime change.