Trump is 'being played' by Kim Jong Un's offer to meet

Once there was "fire and fury." Now there's a face-to-face summit. But experts still worry Trump is making a policy mistake.

Trump has repeatedly criticized his predecessors for giving the North concessions in exchange for negotiations that never stopped the progress of North Korea's nuclear weapons program. The Republican may now be making that same mistake, analysts warned.

"Agreeing to meet without any concrete steps toward denuclearization is a major reversal of U.S. policy," said Jon Wolfsthal, former special assistant to President Barack Obama from 2014 to 2017. "Trump has previously said no meeting until North Korea takes real steps toward denuclearization — that is not where we are today."

The White House did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

In a phone call last month, Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed there would be no meaningful dialogue with Pyongyang unless North Korea agreed to "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization," according to a statement by Japan's foreign ministry.