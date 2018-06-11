Amazon is expanding its discounts for Prime members at Whole Foods stores to 10 new states

Amazon is expanding its Whole Foods Market discounts for Prime customers to 10 new states including Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, the company said Monday.

The new perks are expected to bring the might of Amazon's membership program to the grocery industry. Prime members shopping at Whole Foods locations simply open the grocery chain's mobile app, sign in with their Amazon account and scan the Prime barcode at checkout.

The expansion means the discounts, which include an additional 10 percent off various sale items, will be available to nearly half the country.

"Based on the positive customer feedback and successes we've seen over the past month, we're accelerating our timeline to expand these savings to all of our U.S. stores," Whole Foods Chief Operating Office A.C. Gallo said in a statement.