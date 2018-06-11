    ×

    Tech

    Amazon is expanding its discounts for Prime members at Whole Foods stores to 10 new states

    • Amazon is rolling out discounts for Prime members in 10 additional states.
    • Prime members shopping at Whole Foods locations simply open the grocery chain's mobile app, sign in with their Amazon account and scan the barcode at checkout.
    • The e-commerce giant said in April that it would raise the price of its annual Prime membership to $119, in the first price hike since 2014.
    Source: Whole Foods

    Amazon is expanding its Whole Foods Market discounts for Prime customers to 10 new states including Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, the company said Monday.

    The new perks are expected to bring the might of Amazon's membership program to the grocery industry. Prime members shopping at Whole Foods locations simply open the grocery chain's mobile app, sign in with their Amazon account and scan the Prime barcode at checkout.

    The expansion means the discounts, which include an additional 10 percent off various sale items, will be available to nearly half the country.

    "Based on the positive customer feedback and successes we've seen over the past month, we're accelerating our timeline to expand these savings to all of our U.S. stores," Whole Foods Chief Operating Office A.C. Gallo said in a statement.

    Amazon's Whole Foods buyout will change the food landscape
    How Amazon's Whole Foods deal will change the US grocery business   

    The benefits roll out for the first time June 13 in: Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Washington. Amazon is also expanding benefits to parts of California and Nevada.

    Prime discounts at Whole Foods stores already applied in 13 states.

    Amazon completed its purchase of the grocery store chain in August of last year and has utilized the storefronts as a means to enter brick-and-mortar retail.

    The e-commerce giant in April raised the price of its annual Prime membership — which grants faster shipping and access to online streaming services — to $119, in the first price hike since 2014.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AMZN
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...