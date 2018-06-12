Trump and Kim sign 'very comprehensive' document. Trump says details to come

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a document the U.S. leader called "very comprehensive," without immediately divulging what it says.

Details on the document are incoming, the president said at the conclusion of their highly anticipated Tuesday summit, but Trump did say "we're starting that process very quickly — very, very quickly" when asked about whether Kim had agreed to denuclearization.

"I think our whole relationship with North Korea and the Korean Peninsula is going to be a very much different situation than it has in the past. We both want to do something, we both are going to do something, and we have developed a very special bond," Trump said. "This is going to lead to more and more and more."

After the signing of the document, Trump declared to the assembled media at the summit that Kim was a "very worthy, very smart negotiator."

"We had a terrific day and we learned a lot about each other and about our countries," Trump said, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the North Korean dictator. "I learned he's a very talented man. I also learned he loves his country very much."

The summit began with the two men briefly shaking hands and taking a photo side-by-side, then moving to another room, where they sat and made brief statements for the press.

"We're going to have a great discussion and, I think, tremendous success. It will be tremendously successful. And it's my honor," Trump said.

"We will have a terrific relationship — I have no doubt," the president added.