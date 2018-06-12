Trump heaps praise on Kim Jong Un months after calling him out for human rights abuses

President Donald Trump praised Kim Jong Un repeatedly following their nuclear summit Tuesday, a sharp reversal from when he publicly eviscerated the North Korean regime for human rights abuses last year.

The U.S. president and North Korean dictator met in Singapore on Tuesday, signing a historic agreement committing to a process of "complete denuclearization." The statement excluded some key details about what denuclearization would mean or how it would be accomplished.

Trump pulled back from criticizing Kim as he did during a speech before the United Nations last year. The communist dictatorship has been condemned worldwide for the political prisons, assassinations and starvation seen in the country. The president's comments and face-to-face meeting with Kim have sparked criticism that he could legitimize or embolden North Korea's regime.

Trump used terms such as "talented" to describe Kim following their meeting on Tuesday.

"I learned he's a very talented man. I also learned that he loves his country very much," the president said.