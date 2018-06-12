Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen expects to be arrested any day now: Reports

Files related to Daniels were among those seized in the FBI's April 9 raids on Cohen's Manhattan home and office and the hotel room where he had been staying.
On the heels of those raids, Cohen, Trump and the Trump Organization asked federal Judge Kimba Wood to prevent prosecutors from having the files reviewed by a so-called taint team.
That team, composed of prosecutors unconnected to Cohen's case, would have reviewed his files and withheld items protected by attorney-client privilege from the prosecutors investigating him.
Such privilege normally precludes information related to it being used against a person who had the privilege.
Wood agreed to appoint a former federal judge, Barbara Jones, as a special master for Cohen's case. Jones and her own team have been reviewing the seized files, while at the same time lawyers for Cohen and Trump have been looking at them for the purpose of raising claims of privilege.
Last week, Jones said that out of more than 639 items consisting of more than 12,500 pages that she had reviewed, she agreed that 14 items are privileged or partially privileged.
Jones also said that she found that three items flagged by Cohen and Trump's lawyers "are not" privileged.
Wood had given attorneys for Cohen and Trump until Monday to raise any objections they had to Jones' findings. She later rejected their request to be allowed to file their objections under seal.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no objections had been made to Jones' determinations about privilege.