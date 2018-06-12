Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen expects to be arrested any day now: Reports

President Donald Trump's long-time lawyer Michael Cohen has been telling pals he expects to be arrested soon, according to new reports Tuesday.

A Vanity Fair article also quoted an ex-White House official saying that "Trump should be super worried about Michael Cohen" deciding to cooperate with federal prosecutors against the president.

"If anyone can blow up Trump, it's him," the source told Vanity Fair about Cohen, who is under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in New York City.

Both Vanity Fair and the New York Daily News cited sources as saying Cohen has told friends he believes his arrest is imminent.