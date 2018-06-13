Chef'd is bringing its meal kits to Walgreens, Duane Reade

Grocery stores are no longer the only place to pick up a meal kit on the go.

Chef'd said Wednesday it will sell its meal kits at 30 Walgreens and Duane Reade stores in the New York area as part of a partnership with Smithfield Foods.

"Since its launch as the only non-subscription meal kit company, Chef'd has been dedicated to providing customers with more quality meal kit offerings in more locations," Kyle Ransford, CEO of Chef'd, said in a statement.

Meal kit users are notorious for ditching their subscriptions within six months and either jumping to another brand or returning to their old grocery habits. Meal kit companies have taken to heavily discounting their products to lure in new diners or rewarding current members for enlisting their friends.

Most recently, meal kit companies have adapted by partnering with grocery stores to sell their products. Having meal kits in supermarkets allows consumers the convenience of spontaneously deciding they want to purchase a kit, rather than planning a week ahead. It also means they don't have to pay to have the food shipped.

Blue Apron has a pilot program with Costco, grocers like Albertsons and Kroger have already acquired smaller meal-kit services to bring into their stores and Walmart and Amazon announced plans to bring meal kits to supermarkets.

Even Weight Watchers is set to launch a line of quick-prep meal kits at grocery stores.

Chef'd's partnership with Walgreens and Duane Reade is one of the first instances of a meal kit company partnering with a drugstore chain.

The meals, which can be found at select locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Forest Hills, Yonkers and in Hoboken and Jersey City, New Jersey, are designed to be made in 10 to 30 minutes and with minimal clean-up time. Each meal kit serves two or more people and start at $15.99.

Chef'd will initially offer three meals at these retailers: herb-crusted flank steak with roasted potatoes, sugar snap peas and horseradish cream sauce; 20-clove garlic chicken with mashed purple potatoes and spinach; and chicken tikka masala with basmati rice, raita and naan.