This $150 smart baby monitor uses AI to reassure you that your baby is breathing

The image quality is amazing. The HD camera and night vision on this monitor are better than others I've tried.

I love the breathing detection. With other monitors, I would find myself zooming into the image to see Juniper's chest rise and fall to double-check she was OK. This camera handles that for me by showing animations of her breath. It's not a medical device, however. The company will not and cannot claim that it could help prevent sudden infant death syndrome, but it does give me peace of mind.

Some parents fear that false alarms will wake them up throughout the night with a product like this, but I did not get any false alarms while testing out the camera.

Another great feature is the activity log on the app. It tells me when Juniper woke up and fell back asleep throughout the night. As we're in the middle of sleep training, it's very helpful for me to see Juniper's sleep patterns each night.