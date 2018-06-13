With the Federal Reserve's latest quarter-point interest rate increase, the seventh such hike in two years, some consumers may need a life jacket.

"Over time, that cumulative effect is growing," said Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

For the average American, recent signs of rising inflation, which pushed the central bank into hiking rates beginning in 2015, aren't necessarily bad. They're generally considered an indication that the economy is doing well, and pave the way for raises and a better return on your savings.

However, in daily life, higher interest rates mean that you'll have to pay up to access credit. That includes how much you owe in interest on credit cards or a home equity line of credit.

If you're concerned about what an additional increase in the Fed's benchmark rate will mean for your own bank account, mortgage or credit card, as well as student debt, home equity loan and car payment, here's a breakdown of what's in store — and what you should do about it.