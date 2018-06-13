Senator James Inhofe on Wednesday said he agrees that EPA chief Scott Pruitt, his longtime friend and fellow Oklahoman, is hurting the president, has shown bad judgment and is making the entire administration look bad.

The GOP lawmaker also suggested Pruitt's deputy would be an acceptable replacement.

Inhofe, who has close political and personal ties to the embattled EPA administrator, made his remarks to influential conservative media personality Laura Ingraham in a podcast posted on Wednesday. The same day, Ingraham tweeted that Pruitt has got to go following the latest report that he charged a staffer with doing personal tasks for him.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Pruitt tasked an aide with contacting Republican donors to find a job for his wife. Since it was revealed in late March that Pruitt rented a Capitol Hill condo linked to an energy lobbyist, he has faced a near constant flow of reports on his spending and management, leading to several new investigations.