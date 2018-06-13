The ties between tech and media are getting tighter — just look at their boards

The ties between tech and media keep getting tighter. A federal judge ruled Tuesday telecom giant AT&T could purchase media behemoth Time Warner, potentially paving the way for similar mergers.

But the two sectors were already pretty linked — if only by their boards of directors.

Industry leaders like Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Disney share some of their more notable directors. It's hard to say whether that sort of overlap would lead to future tech and media deals, but it at least indicates a like-mindedness of the sectors' top executives.