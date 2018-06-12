Here's how the AT&T Time-Warner decision will play out for telecoms and media companies

If the deal is approved: AT&T will move quickly to complete its $85 billion deal for Time Warner. AT&T says it intends to close less than a week after a deal is approved, allowing for a short process by the appeals court to order a stay.

If the deal gets blocked: AT&T will effectively be barred from buying a large content company. It may try to buy a portion of Time Warner if it can't acquire the entire company. AT&T could also turn its attention (and capital) to strengthening its network and preparing for next-generation wireless technology.