Amazon is stacking Whole Foods with execs to weave it into Jeff Bezos' broader vision

A year after Amazon's $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods, the organic grocer's outspoken CEO, John Mackey, remains at the helm.

But Amazon isn't leaving Mackey, who co-founded Whole Foods in 1980, in control of the integration or the future of the business. According to an organization chart viewed by CNBC, Mackey is working alongside two Amazon executives, Rosanna Godden and Heather Dystrup-Chiang, to ensure a smooth transition.

The org chart also paints a clearer picture of Amazon's priorities. Rather than reporting directly to Jeff Wilke, the CEO of Amazon's worldwide consumer business, Mackey, Godden and Dystrup-Chiang work under Steve Kessel. He is in charge of all physical store operations, including Amazon's bookstores and cashierless convenience stores as well as Prime Now, Fresh delivery and Audible.com. Kessel's expanded role was covered by The Wall Street Journal late last year.

The management structure shows that, far from letting Mackey run Whole Foods as an independent operation, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is stacking the business with veterans of the e-commerce company who can weave the grocery chain's 484 stores into his broader vision for the future of physical retail.

It's the latest industry Bezos is working to overhaul by fundamentally changing how people do business. After making internet commerce more convenient than actual shopping, Amazon uprooted the IT market with cloud infrastructure, brought books onto electronic devices and put a voice-powered personal assistant in our living room.

"We see Amazon as transforming Whole Foods, via an iterative process," wrote Tom Forte, an analyst at DA Davidson, in a report in April. "In the future, we believe it will implement its Amazon Go technology at its stores, which enables consumers to purchase products without seeing a cashier." Forte has a "buy" rating on the stock.