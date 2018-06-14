Comey: Nothing in the inspector general report makes me think we were wrong

Former FBI Director James Comey said Thursday that he believes he acted correctly in his role overseeing the 2016 Hillary Clinton email investigation, shortly after a report by the Justice Department's inspector general found that he was "insubordinate" and "usurped the authority of the Attorney General."



"But even in hindsight I think we chose the course most consistent with institutional values," Comey wrote in an op-ed in The New York Times.



Comey wrote that "nothing in the inspector general's report makes me think we did the wrong thing."



The report noted that Comey deviated from DOJ guidelines, but that it found no evidence that his decisions were motivated by political bias.



Despite disagreeing with some of the reports conclusions, Comey wrote that he respected the professionalism of the inspector general.



Read the op-ed at The New York Times.