Most advisors and investors follow what I call an "active" management style. This is an approach that is based on some type of information that the advisor, or investor, thinks gives them an edge in selecting their investment holdings. They might employ some type of fundamental analysis that is based on corporate earnings, growth projections, economic conditions, etc. Or they may use a form of technical analysis, making decisions based on the price movements of an investment. Technical analysis usually involves some form of charting.
More from Straight Talk:
Smartphones are not a financial be-all, end-all
Why robo-advisors will never replace human professionals
How money can, in fact, buy you happiness
Our experience and, indeed, academic evidence show that no one, even the best active managers, can consistently predict what is going to happen in the markets — even with all the fancy tools that are available today. For our clients, and for our own investment portfolios, we follow a different approach.