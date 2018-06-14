We follow what is often referred to as a "passive" investment strategy. That simply means that we don't try to forecast which investments are going to do well and which ones are not. So we own them all. We build our portfolios using a globally diversified mix of low-cost funds based on our clients' risk tolerances and needs — a strategy known as strategic asset allocation. That means that we own a mix of stocks and bonds that give us broad exposure to many asset classes (such as U.S. equity and real estate).

Broadly speaking, our portfolios are built with stocks and bonds. Then we go a little deeper.

The stock side of our portfolio is made up of:

U.S. stocks: From the largest publicly traded U.S. companies to the smallest, not just the Dow 30 or the S&P 500 , we own them all.

International developed: Large and small companies from across the developed world, giving us exposure to Europe, Australia and the Far East.

International emerging: Large and small companies from the emerging markets around the world. This category gives us exposure to less-developed countries, such as the Philippines, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa. It is important to note that this asset class is very volatile, so we limit our exposure to it.

Real estate: These are companies that get their income from rental properties — office-building companies, hotels, storage facilities and retail developers are examples.

The bond side of our portfolio is also diversified. It consists of: