Mueller removed Strzok from his staff after he became aware of the texts. Page departed Mueller's staff shortly before the first anti-Trump text exchanges between the two were made public.



Strzok, who worked in a senior role on the Clinton email investigation before joining the staff of the special counsel, reportedly wrote to attorney Lisa Page that the two would stop the president from being elected.



"[Trump is] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!" Page, who also worked on Mueller's staff, responded.



"No. No he won't. We'll stop it," Strzok texted back.



Thursday's watchdog report from the Department of Justice examined Strzok and Page's actions and found no evidence that "political bias" tainted their work.



"We did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that improper considerations, including political bias, directly affected the specific investigative actions we reviewed," the inspector general wrote in the conclusion of his report issued Thursday.



The report did find that the pair's messaging "cast a cloud over the entire FBI investigation."



Strzok may also have improperly prioritized the Russia investigation over the investigation into Clinton toward the end of the 2016 campaign, the report said.