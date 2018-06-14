Sony shares slide amid gamer backlash over 'Fortnite' PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch issue

Players of hit game "Fortnite" have hit out at Sony over a problem that has seen users have issues playing the title on a Nintendo Swtich console after initially using it on a PlayStation 4.



Gamers have taken to social media and forums like Reddit to express anger over the so-called "cross-play" problem. Players can sign up for a "Fortnite" account. Those who have done that on a PS4 have reported not being able to use that same account on the Switch.

That means any in-game purchases or progress they have made in "Fortnite" will not be carried over to the Switch. Nintendo's console allows players to play on a TV but then continue the progress on a tablet like device.

Sony shares were down over 2 percent after the backlash.

"I was a tester on PC whos (sic) finished every season and spent hundreds of dollars on the game but nope no Switch play for me since I played once on a PS4," on person on Reddit wrote.

Such limitations don't exist when playing on Microsoft's Xbox One first and then the Swtich.

A Sony spokesperson was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC, but issued a statement to the BBC explaining how it has 80 million monthly active users on its PlayStation Network and is always interested in hearing feedback from the gaming community.

"We also offer Fortnite cross-play support with PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, expanding the opportunity for Fortnite fans on PS4 to play with even more gamers on other platforms," the spokesperson said.

"We have nothing further to add beyond this at this point."

A spokesperson for Epic Games, the developer behind "Fortnite" was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.