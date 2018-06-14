Watch: White House briefs the press amid immigration controversy, new report on Clinton email investigation

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is expected to brief reporters on Thursday on the administration's controversial "zero-tolerance" immigration policy and other matters.



The Trump administration has ordered federal prosecutors to pursue criminal charges against all adults who enter the country illegally. As a consequence, a growing number of children have been separated from their parents.



House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-WI, said on Thursday he opposes separating undocumented immigrant families.



Sanders is also expected to address the Department of Justice's watchdog report on the Hillary Clinton email investigation. The investigation found that former FBI Director James Comey "deviated" from standard protocol but did not find evidence of political bias.



Sanders may also address a lawsuit filed against Trump and members of his family on Thursday by New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood. The suit accused the president of more than a decade of "persistent illegal conduct" related to his charitable foundation.



The briefing comes shortly after CBS reported that Sarah Sanders, as well as her deputy Raj Shah, would be departing the White House. The report said that Sanders told friends that she would leave at the end of the year.