Over recent trading sessions, concerns over trade have taken a backseat as politics and central banks gain traction, however it appears trade talk is back on the agenda.

Investors have been on edge in recent hours as the U.S. is expected to announce more tariffs on China. On Friday, President Donald Trump is predicted to announce additional tariffs that will hit $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, with the Asian nation also ready to retaliate if necessary.

However, central banking talk will continue to have some impact during the session on Friday. In Texas, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is expected to be present at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce's Leaders in Business event.

This speech comes hot on the heels of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to increase its short-term interest rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank pledged Thursday to keep interest rates at present levels at least through the summer of 2019, which caused bond yields to fall.