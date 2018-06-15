China's Didi steps up challenge to Uber with plan to launch in Australia

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing is headed for Australia this month.

The company said Friday that it plans to launch its carpooling service Didi Express in Melbourne on June 25.

That would mark the firm's second direct expansion abroad, with the first being in Toluca, Mexico. Both Melbourne and Toluca are markets where the world's best-known ride-hailing firm, Uber, currently operates in.

Didi has previously expanded abroad through investing in and partnering with local competitors. The company acquired Brazil's 99 Taxi earlier this year and has partnered with Estonia-based Taxify and United Arab Emirates-based Careem.

The firm is the largest ride-hailing start-up in China with more than 450 million users across 400 Chinese cities. The company bought Uber's mainland business back in 2016, forcing the latter out of one of the world's biggest markets for technology. Uber has been facing increased consolidation this year, selling its Southeast Asia business to Singaporean rival Grab and merging with Russian internet giant Yandex's ride-hailing unit.