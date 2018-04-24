Chinese Uber competitor Didi Chuxing reportedly in talks to launch $80 billion IPO

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing is holding talks about an initial public offering (IPO), according to a report.

Didi Chuxing was last valued at more than $50 billion in December, after raising $4 billion from investors including Japanese conglomerate SoftBank. It now wants to reach a valuation of between $70 and $80 billion through an IPO, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

The company could go public as early as the second half of 2018, sources told the WSJ, but as talks are in the early stages a set date for the listing is not entirely clear.

Didi Chuxing declined to comment on the report when contacted by CNBC.