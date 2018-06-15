Google is still overwhelmingly white and male, diversity report shows

Google's annual diversity report reveals that the company's workforce is still largely white and male and that it made very little progress in the last year to change the ratios.

The report's publication follows last week's annual shareholder meeting, where employees bucked the company to advocate for more diversity, and comes as Google faces multiple, ongoing lawsuits about discrimination.

Nearly 70 percent of Google employees are male and 53 percent are white, the report shows, almost exactly the same proportions as in 2017. Asians represent 36 percent of the workforce, up 1.6 percent from a year earlier, while blacks make up 2.5 percent and Latinos account for 3.6 percent, each increasing by 0.1 percent.

In leadership roles, the numbers are even more stark: 67 percent of company leaders are white and 75 percent are male