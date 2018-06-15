Forget about a ‘calm and easy summer’ and look for buying opportunities: Veteran fund manager

Investors need to be vigilant as trade war talk heats up, but there may be some buying opportunities to be had amid the volatility, veteran fund manager Larry Glazer told CNBC on Friday.

U.S. stocks cut their losses on Friday after fears of a trade war eased. Earlier in the day, the market fell after the Trump administration said it would impose a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion of Chinese goods. The Dow Jones industrial average ultimately closed 84.83 points lower at 25,090.48,

It certainly won't be a "calm and easy summer," said Glazer, managing partner and portfolio manager at Mayflower Advisors.

However, "the geopolitical concerns are going to create a buying opportunity for investors who are daring over the next few weeks," he told "Closing Bell."

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Friday that the U.S. will initially impose a set of tariffs on 818 items worth about $34 billion on July 6. Separate measures worth about $16 billion could take effect following a review and public comment process.

China quickly struck back, announcing a 25 percent levy on $34 billion of U.S. goods, also slated to take effect July 6.