Dow set to drop more than 100 points as US prepares to announce new tariffs on China

Investors have been on edge in recent hours as the U.S. is expected to announce more tariffs on China. On Friday, President Donald Trump is predicted to announce additional tariffs that will hit $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, with the Asian nation also ready to retaliate if necessary.

Looking at markets overseas, European stocks came under pressure, while Asian-Pacific markets finished on a relatively mixed to lower note.

The moves in premarket trade come after U.S. markets finished the previous day's trading on a mixed note. The Nasdaq composite hit an all-time high during Thursday's session, with the S&P 500 also closing in the black. The Dow however failed to hold onto gains.

Switching focus, a slew of economic data are due. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Empire State manufacturing survey is due out, followed by industrial production at 9:15 a.m. ET, consumer sentiment at 10 a.m. ET and Treasury International Capital (TIC) figures, out at 4 p.m. ET.

Friday also marks Quadruple Witching Day, where volatility is likely as stock index futures, stock index options, stock options, and single-stock futures expire.

Following the Federal Reserve's decision to increase short-term interest rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, investors will be turning their attention to a central banking speech due to take place in Texas.

In Fort Worth, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is expected to be present at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce's Leaders in Business event.

In earnings, Canada Goose is scheduled to publish its latest corporate results.

—CNBC's Yen Nee Lee contributed to this report