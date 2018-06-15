Older Americans planning to downsize should brace for sticker shock

If your future retirement plans include relocating to a smaller home, don't assume the move will mean downsizing your costs, as well.

With housing inventory tight and competition fierce for smaller homes, retirees who hope to reduce their housing expenses could be in for a surprise.

"Downsizing in both cost and square feet … doesn't necessarily happen," said certified financial planner Michele Clark, founder and managing principal of Clark Hourly Financial Planning and Investment Management in Chesterfield, Missouri.

"Clients are very surprised when they find this out," Clark said.