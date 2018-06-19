Dow futures tumble as China responds to latest Trump threat

Global stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday after President Donald Trump threatened to impose an additional trade tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Following that bombshell, Chinese stock markets closed sharply lower. The volatile Shenzhen fell almost 6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite neared a two-year low.

European stocks followed suit and by mid-morning in London, the pan-European Stoxx 600 was 1.1 percent lower with every sector trading in the red.

U.S. futures are suggesting that the sell-off will continue when trading opens in New York. At around 6:30 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones industrial average was called to open more than 300 points lower.

The trigger for the selloff followed a Monday night request by Trump to the United States Trade Representative to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs, at a rate of 10 percent.

Trump said Monday night that If China "refuses to change its practices" then the additional levies would be imposed on Beijing.