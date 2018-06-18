Trump fires back at Beijing with threat of new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods

President Donald Trump has requested the United States Trade Representative to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs at a rate of 10 percent.
The new duties will go into effect "if China refuses to change its practices, and also if it insists on going forward with the new tariffs that it has recently announced," the president said in a statement provided by the White House late on Monday.
The move comes after the U.S. on Friday announced that it would impose a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion of Chinese products. Tariffs on an initial list of goods worth some $34 billion will kick in on July 6.
Monday's proposed measure is in response to Beijing's decision to raise tariffs on U.S. exports, the White House statement said.
U.S. stock index futures fell following the news. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.63 percent during early Asian trade while S&P 500 e-mini futures eased 0.61 percent.
Tensions between the world's two largest economies have been increasing in recent months as leaders of both countries exchange threats of higher tariffs, raising fears of a trade war.
But that scenario isn't imminent, according to James Cheo, senior investment strategist at the Bank of Singapore. "As of now, the numbers are not large ... when it becomes larger in terms of tit-for-tat retaliation, that would be more worrisome," he told CNBC.
But in the meantime, the situation will remain an overhanging risk for markets, he warned.
See the full statement from Trump here:
THE WHITE HOUSE
Office of the Press Secretary
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 18, 2018
Statement from the President Regarding Trade with China
On Friday, I announced plans for tariffs on $50 billion worth of imports from China. These tariffs are being imposed to encourage China to change the unfair practices identified in the Section 301 action with respect to technology and innovation. They also serve as an initial step toward bringing balance to our trade relationship with China.
However and unfortunately, China has determined that it will raise tariffs on $50 billion worth of United States exports. China apparently has no intention of changing its unfair practices related to the acquisition of American intellectual property and technology. Rather than altering those practices, it is now threatening United States companies, workers, and farmers who have done nothing wrong.
This latest action by China clearly indicates its determination to keep the United States at a permanent and unfair disadvantage, which is reflected in our massive $376 billion trade imbalance in goods. This is unacceptable. Further action must be taken to encourage China to change its unfair practices, open its market to United States goods, and accept a more balanced trade relationship with the United States.
Therefore, today, I directed the United States Trade Representative to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs at a rate of 10 percent. After the legal process is complete, these tariffs will go into effect if China refuses to change its practices, and also if it insists on going forward with the new tariffs that it has recently announced. If China increases its tariffs yet again, we will meet that action by pursuing additional tariffs on another $200 billion of goods. The trade relationship between the United States and China must be much more equitable.
I have an excellent relationship with President Xi, and we will continue working together on many issues. But the United States will no longer be taken advantage of on trade by China and other countries in the world.
We will continue using all available tools to create a better and fairer trading system for all Americans.