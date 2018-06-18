China pledges it will fight back firmly if Trump goes ahead and publishes list of additional tariffs

China's Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday morning that it will take counter measures if the U.S. publishes an additional tariffs list.

In a statement posted on its website, the ministry said China will protect its interests, taking both quantitative and qualitative measures against the move.

The fresh threats of additional tariffs violate prior negotiations and consensus reached between the two countries, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said. A trade war hurt companies and people in both countries, it added in the Chinese statement.

Beijing will respond by safeguarding the interests of China and its people — and defending free trade, the statement added.

No matter how the external environment changes globally, China will push firmly ahead with reform and opening up, the Chinese ministry said.

Beijing was responding to news that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is looking to impose fresh tariffs on products from China.

Trump has requested the United States Trade Representative to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs at a rate of 10 percent.

The duties would take effect "if China refuses to change its practices, and also if it insists on going forward with the new tariffs that it has recently announced," Trump said.

That comes after the U.S. on Friday announced that it would impose a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion of Chinese products. Tariffs on an initial list of goods worth some $34 billion will kick in on July 6.

—CNBC's Nyshka Chandran contributed to this story.