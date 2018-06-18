Has a US-China trade war begun? Experts weigh in

As the world's two largest economies exchange threats of retaliatory tariffs, the rest of the world is watching closely for any knock-on repercussions.

Late on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened additional tariffs at a rate of 10 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. In response, China's Commerce Ministry has promised counter measures if Washington goes ahead.

It's the latest development in escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. On Friday, the U.S. announced a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion of Chinese products. That triggered an immediate response from Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration, which declared a 25 percent tariff on $34 billion of U.S. goods that are due to take effect on July 6.

Those back-and-forth measures and threats have sparked concerns that Washington and Beijing have entered into a full-on trade war. But it remains up for debate what exactly defines a trade war.

According to Derek Scissors, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute,a trade war consists of actions that affect the full economies, not just a few sectors, of the countries involved.