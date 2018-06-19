Irish central banker says it's too early for the ECB to discuss future rate hikes

The European Central Bank (ECB) is not yet in a position to discuss its future rate hike path, the governor of the Irish central bank, Philip Lane, told CNBC Tuesday.

The ECB decided last week to put an end to its massive stimulus program this coming December. The bank also indicated that it is unlikely to increase interest rates before the third quarter of 2019. The dovish tone surprised market players, who were hoping to see the first rate hike next June.

As a result, ECB watchers are wondering when exactly the ECB will come forward with its first hike since 2011, and how it will proceed after that.

Lane, who is also a member of the ECB's Governing Council, said it is "too early" to have such discussions.

"We will think about these issues as we get closer to it (next summer)," Lane told CNBC's Annette Weisbach on the sidelines of the ECB Forum currently taking place in Sintra, Portugal.

He added that it's "way too early to have discussions on what comes after that."