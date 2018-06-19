    ×

    Top Republican Hatch tries to get Trump administration to stop splitting up families as Congress seeks a fix

    • Sen. Orrin Hatch aims to get his colleagues to sign on to a letter urging the Trump administration to end its family separation policy while Congress looks for a legislative fix.
    • Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized the Trump administration practice and urged the White House to end it.
    • A legislative solution in Congress may be elusive, as the major parties have long failed to reach a consensus on immigration.
    Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah
    Congressional efforts to end the Trump administration policy of splitting up migrant families gained steam Tuesday as bipartisan outrage about the practice mounted.

    Numerous Republicans and Democrats in Congress have now called on the White House to immediately halt the policy, which critics have called inhumane and un-American. It is unclear whether a Trump administration that has vehemently defended the policy or a deeply divided Congress will take action to end the widely condemned practice.

    Many Republicans — who control both chambers of Congress — have said the White House can and should stop the policy on its own. Sen. Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving Senate Republican and an ally of President Donald Trump, says he is circulating a letter calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to stop family separations until Congress can pass a legislative fix. It could mark a compromise of sorts with the White House, as the Trump administration has falsely argued that only Congress can end the policy.

    The letter says, "basically that we should not do this and calls on people to stop it," Hatch said on Tuesday. The Utah Republican added that "it's not American" to split families apart and "we'd like to see that end."

    Even if Sessions agrees to stop the separation of children from families, Congress could have trouble passing a legislative solution. Immigration has long confounded lawmakers. Fault lines have already emerged around bills proposed by various members of Congress to end family separation.

    Under its "zero tolerance" policy, the Trump administration criminally prosecutes every adult crossing U.S. borders illegally. That results in increased separations of children from parents as cases are heard. Uproar over the policy has mounted after images showed children weeping after being split from their parents and sleeping on floors within metal cage-like structures.

    All 49 Senate Democrats and independents who caucus with them have signed on to a bill proposed by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to stop the practice. But no Republicans have supported the measure. Even some senators who have condemned splitting up families have criticized the bill. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has called it "too broad."

    Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., went further by calling it a "get-radical, extreme open-borders bill" on Tuesday. He is considered one of the more conservative Senate Republicans.

    Other lawmakers have put forward legislative solutions. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced a bill Monday to stop splitting up families. It would increase the number of federal immigration judges, create more temporary shelters for families and make asylum cases for migrants heard more quickly. Many Democrats may not support the legislation.

    "While these cases are pending, families should stay together. Children belong with their mothers and fathers," said the senator, a hawk on illegal immigration who faces a well-funded re-election challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke this year.

    House Republicans also aim to address the separation policy in legislation this week. The House plans to consider two GOP-written immigration bills.

    One is supposed to capture a compromise between centrists and conservatives. It would largely meet Trump's border security demands while offering a pathway to citizenship for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. The other measure the House will consider is more conservative and does not include a pathway to citizenship.

    Both bills would try to stop the practice of splitting up families. However, some Republicans have expressed skepticism that the language in those measures would actually stop family separation.

    "You don't need legislation. The administration can do this and stop this policy right now. But there's nothing that I've seen in this upcoming legislation that would stop this problem," said Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, on Monday.

    While a variety of bipartisan lawmakers have called for an end to the White House policy, members of Congress have taken vastly different views on how best to address it.

    For instance, at least 10 Democrats have gone as far as urging Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to resign over her role in the practice. Republicans are unlikely to join them.

