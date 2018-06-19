Trump: The US will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility 21 Hours Ago | 01:09

Even if Sessions agrees to stop the separation of children from families, Congress could have trouble passing a legislative solution. Immigration has long confounded lawmakers. Fault lines have already emerged around bills proposed by various members of Congress to end family separation.

Under its "zero tolerance" policy, the Trump administration criminally prosecutes every adult crossing U.S. borders illegally. That results in increased separations of children from parents as cases are heard. Uproar over the policy has mounted after images showed children weeping after being split from their parents and sleeping on floors within metal cage-like structures.

All 49 Senate Democrats and independents who caucus with them have signed on to a bill proposed by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to stop the practice. But no Republicans have supported the measure. Even some senators who have condemned splitting up families have criticized the bill. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has called it "too broad."

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., went further by calling it a "get-radical, extreme open-borders bill" on Tuesday. He is considered one of the more conservative Senate Republicans.

Other lawmakers have put forward legislative solutions. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced a bill Monday to stop splitting up families. It would increase the number of federal immigration judges, create more temporary shelters for families and make asylum cases for migrants heard more quickly. Many Democrats may not support the legislation.

"While these cases are pending, families should stay together. Children belong with their mothers and fathers," said the senator, a hawk on illegal immigration who faces a well-funded re-election challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke this year.

House Republicans also aim to address the separation policy in legislation this week. The House plans to consider two GOP-written immigration bills.

One is supposed to capture a compromise between centrists and conservatives. It would largely meet Trump's border security demands while offering a pathway to citizenship for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. The other measure the House will consider is more conservative and does not include a pathway to citizenship.

Both bills would try to stop the practice of splitting up families. However, some Republicans have expressed skepticism that the language in those measures would actually stop family separation.

"You don't need legislation. The administration can do this and stop this policy right now. But there's nothing that I've seen in this upcoming legislation that would stop this problem," said Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, on Monday.

While a variety of bipartisan lawmakers have called for an end to the White House policy, members of Congress have taken vastly different views on how best to address it.

For instance, at least 10 Democrats have gone as far as urging Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to resign over her role in the practice. Republicans are unlikely to join them.