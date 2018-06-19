JP Morgan's Dimon speaks up against Trump policy of separating children from parents

The Business Roundtable is an association of CEOs from major U.S. companies. Dimon currently heads the group.

"I strongly agree" with the statement, he wrote, adding that his "heart goes out to the impacted families."

Dimon also called for a comprehensive immigration reform.

"We need to fix our immigration problems — it's tearing apart our body politic and damaging our economy ... Fixing these issues will clearly boost the economy and help companies like ours hire great talent, but more importantly, it will reflect our American and core human values of fairness, decency and mutual respect," he said.

The Trump administration's policy has been met with widespread criticism from not only Democrats, but members of his own party and international organizations.

For one, human rights group Amnesty International criticized the Trump administration's policy: "This is nothing short of torture. The severe mental suffering that officials have intentionally inflicted on these families for coercive purposes, means that these acts meet the definitions of torture under both US and international law," said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International's Americas Director.

Lawmakers and activists have rightfully noted that Trump could end the policy of separation today, but the president has pushed for Congress to pass a bill that would end the practice while also enacting his strict border security proposals. Trump has shown no willingness to stop the practice himself.

