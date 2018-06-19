Billionaire Koch brothers network lays siege to Florida to push policy initiatives as midterms loom

Murphy, a one-term congresswoman, is going up against fellow Democrat Chardo Richardson, an up-and-coming lawyer who's running on a more liberal platform. He has said he believes in having a universal health-care system, providing tuition-free education to anyone who meets the academic requirements and a transition away from fossil fuels.

Murphy, on the other hand, has become a moderate voice in Congress, with recent votes for a bill that increases criminal penalties for certain immigrants and a bill rolling back Dodd-Frank regulations that passed with bipartisan support.

If she gets through the primary, she will face one of three Republican challengers, including Scott Sturgill and Mike Miller. Both have embraced the conservative policies of PresidentDonald Trump on the campaign trail. Sturgill has also been endorsed by former Republican House Speaker John Boehner and Trump associate Roger Stone.

While the state has been labeled as leaning Democrat by Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball, the district is split, with 183,000 registered Democrats, 171,000 Republicans and 150,000 independents, leaving Murphy in a potentially vulnerable position come November.

A spokesman for Murphy did not return a request for comment.

To reclaim the House majority, Democrats need to flip 24 seats. While all 435 seats are up for grabs, only 25 are in territories that Hillary Clinton won during the 2016 presidential election but a GOP official won the House race. Clinton won Florida's 7th District over then candidate Trump by seven points.

On Saturday, in temperatures that at times reached 90 degrees, the AFP team gauged voters' opinions on two major policies of interest to the Koch network: tax reform and reducing government spending. Murphy did not back the conservative policies, and AFP is making sure voters know it.

On their days of action, the goal for the team is to knock on as many doors as possible and survey voters on whether they support the recently passed Republican tax reform bill. They will also ask if the federal government is spending too much.