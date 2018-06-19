GE booted from the Dow, to be replaced by Walgreens

Industrial giant General Electric is out of the Dow Jones industrial average and will be replaced by drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance.

GE was one of the original components of the index of 30 stocks in 1896. It has been a continuous member since 1907, or 111 years. In the past year, its stock has been battered as the company overhauls its business.

CEO John Flannery is in the midst of an extensive restructuring of the business that is likely to include the sale or spinoff of parts of the company's portfolios. But investors have feared the value of its business is declining.

GE's stock has fallen more than 55 percent over the last 12 months, losing more than 25 percent this year alone. This move will put further pressure on GE shares as some index funds will no longer be required to own the stock.

Shares closed at $12.95 on Tuesday.

GE cut its weighty dividend in half in November, to 12 cents per share from 24 cents per share. Some investors and analysts fear Flannery's turnaround plan of the embattled conglomerate will have to include another cut to the dividend.

Investors breathed a sigh of relief when the board of directors issued the dividend for the current quarter earlier this month.

Walgreens' stock closed at $64 before on Tuesday, which would make it the six least impactful stock in the index. GE was the lowest-priced stock and had the least impact in the index.

The change will occur prior to the open on Tuesday, June 26.

