US existing home sales fall for second straight month

U.S. home sales unexpectedly fell in May as an acute shortage of properties on the market pushed house prices to a record high.



The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday that existing home sales slipped 0.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.43 million units last month. It was the second straight monthly decline in sales.



April's sales pace was revised down to 5.45 million units from the previously reported 5.46 million units.



Economists polled by Reuters had forecast existing home sales rising 1.5 percent to a rate of 5.52 million units in May. Sales rose in the Northeast, which accounts for a small fraction of the market. They fell in the West, South, and Midwest.



Existing home sales, which make up about 90 percent of U.S. home sales, dropped 3.0 percent on a year-on-year basis in May. They have declined on a year-over-year basis for three straight months.



Home sales have largely treaded water this year as strong demand depletes the supply of properties on the market, causing house prices to rise faster than wages.