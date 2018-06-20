If getting into college makes you nervous, imagine how your cat must feel. Her chances are slim.

Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of SavingForCollege.com, spent four days this month analyzing the pet policies at more than 1,000 colleges and universities across the country.

The findings might bring down some dog tails.

Just 40 of the schools are pet friendly. In other words, 96 percent of the colleges do not allow these furry friends on their campuses.

There are some important exceptions.

The Americans with Disabilities Act requires schools to allow service animals on their campus. Such animals include trained dogs and miniature horses. And under the Fair Housing Act, colleges must permit service and emotional support animals in their dormitories.